Drew McIntyre recently spoke with Fightful Select for a future interview and talked about his participation in the WWE 2K22 video game that comes out next year.

McIntyre said it feels like he’s been contributing to the game “for a while” at this point and added that 2K recognizes that the last WWE video game effort was not a good one, and now they want to make good on that.

McIntyre put over what he’s seen of the game so far, and said the process has involved him contributing voice-overs, scans, and liners. He noted that there’s a lot of effort being put into this game.

2K had scanned numerous WWE Superstars that have been released.

Stay tuned for more on the WWE 2K22 video game, which is scheduled to be released in March 2022.

