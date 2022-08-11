New promotional material for WrestleMania 39 has the following top Superstars advertised for the big event – Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, and WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley.

The Ticketmaster pre-sale for WrestleMania 39 is currently running until midnight tonight. WWE is offering single tickets for Night 1 and Night 2, plus two-day combo tickets. Some of the updated pre-sale codes are WWEVIP, TWEETS, REIGNS, NIGHTMARE, BECKS, UNIVERSE, and SOFIMANIA.

As seen in the tweets below, WWE had several top stars promote the WrestleMania 39 pre-sale today.

Reigns wrote, “The Lights, The Excitement, The Stage. All set for #TheOne. Acknowledge your Tribal Chief @SofiStadium for #WrestleMania.”

Cody Rhodes added, “[music notes emoji] Some dance to remember, some dance to forget… [music notes emoji] TWO magical nights in Hollywood – use presale code: NIGHTMARE.”

On a related note, the WrestleMania 39 Launch Party will take place later tonight from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. The event will stream live on WWE’s YouTube channel and Facebook page at 10pm ET or 7pm local time. WWE has confirmed that tonight’s party is currently at maximum capacity, and they are no longer accepting new attendees that did not previously register. The capacity announcement noted that local fans who do not have party tickets but are still interested in purchasing WrestleMania 39 tickets can visit the SoFi Stadium box office beginning at 6pm local time this evening.

The free admission and free parking event will feature live in-ring matches and interviews with WWE Superstars, celebrity appearances, WWE merchandise, and more. Attendees will receive a commemorative WrestleMania souvenir ticket while supplies last. The event will also give fans an exclusive opportunity to purchase tickets to WrestleMania before they become available to the general public on Friday of this week. Celebrities and Superstars announced for tonight’s party include Lynch, Belair, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, JoJo Siwa, Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg, Seth Rollins, The Miz, Maryse, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Theory, The Street Profits, Carmella, Corey Graves, Alexa Bliss, Ricochet, and Dominik Mysterio.

WrestleMania Hollywood is scheduled for Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2, 2023, from SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on WrestleMania 39. You can see the related tweets below:

#WrestleMania is going Hollywood on April 1 & 2 at @SoFiStadium! Tickets are available NOW when you use presale code: TWEETShttps://t.co/q0zWXjRYVy pic.twitter.com/VBVa8wUWU1 — WWE (@WWE) August 11, 2022

WrestleMania is going Hollywood this April at @sofistadium! Tickets are available NOW using presale code BECKS. https://t.co/qWumtMa6Q1 pic.twitter.com/bUmASYM3Z7 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 11, 2022

