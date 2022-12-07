The New Day is headed to WWE NXT Deadline.

Tonight’s Deadline go-home edition of NXT saw Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods interrupt NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly after their rendition of “A Christmas Story,” which included lines about how they’ve defeated every tag team, and how 2023 will be their year like 2022 has been. Kingston and Woods came out to a huge ovation from the WWE Performance Center crowd, then they issued a challenge to Kit Wilson and Elton Prince for Deadline. The champs went to attack but Kingston and Woods ducked, then beat them up using some of the Christmas-themed props in the ring. The segment ended with The New Day raising the NXT Tag Team Titles in the air.

On a related note, The Creed Brothers vs. Indus Sher has been pulled from Deadline. NXT featured a segment where a trainer said Julius Creed needs further tests on a potential injury to his ribs. Veer Mahaan and Sanga then rescinded their challenge because they only want to face The Creed Brothers when they are at 100%.

The inaugural NXT Deadline Premium Live Event will take place this Saturday, December 10, from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Below is the updated card, along with shots of The New Day on NXT:

NXT Title Match

Apollo Crews vs. Bron Breakker (c)

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

The New Day vs. Pretty Deadly (c)

Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match

Axiom vs. Grayson Waller vs. Joe Gacy vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. JD McDonagh

Winner earns future NXT Title shot.

Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match

Zoey Stark vs. Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James vs. Wendy Choo or Indi Hartwell or Fallon Henley

Winner earns future NXT Women’s Title shot.

