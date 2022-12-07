Indi Hartwell is headed to WWE NXT Deadline to compete in the inaugural Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge match.

Tonight’s Deadline go-home edition of NXT saw Hartwell defeat Wendy Choo and Fallon Henley in the Wild Card Triple Threat to earn the final spot in the five-woman match at Deadline. She now joins Zoey Stark, Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, and Kiana James for the first-ever Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge.

The inaugural NXT Deadline Premium Live Event will take place this Saturday, December 10, from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Below is the updated card:

NXT Title Match

Apollo Crews vs. Bron Breakker (c)

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

The New Day vs. Pretty Deadly (c)

Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match

Axiom vs. Grayson Waller vs. Joe Gacy vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. JD McDonagh

Winner earns future NXT Title shot.

Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match

Zoey Stark vs. Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James vs. Indi Hartwell

Winner earns future NXT Women’s Title shot.

