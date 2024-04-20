“The Scottish Warrior” is a true warrior.

And he’s in the middle of proving it this week.

PWInsider Elite is reporting that Drew McIntyre is currently working hurt through the ongoing WWE European Tour.

With the annual post-WrestleMania tour of the U.K. in progress, with WWE already making stops in Birmingham, London and Cardiff, Wales, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has been competing in matches as advertised, despite dealing with nagging injuries.

As seen by photos and videos shared on social media from the aforementioned WWE U.K. tour shows this week, McIntyre has been working matches with an arm sleeve on his left arm.

According to the aforementioned report, McIntyre suffered a “badly hyperextended elbow,” believed to be during his match with Seth “Freakin'” Rollins at WrestleMania XL, but is working through it.

We will keep you posted.