WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson recently joined The Mike O’Hearn Show for an in-depth conversation about her career, which included her revisiting her early days in the pro-wrestling industry. During her chat, Wilson revealed that she was making close to $5,000 per appearance when she first started in WCW. Check out highlights from the interview below.

How she started working for WCW:

I was taking pictures [backstage] with like Bill Goldberg and some people and my boyfriend was freaking out and then I met Kevin Nash and he was like, ‘I saw you in a green bikini in a magazine and we have this storyline idea. Would you be interested in doing it?’ It’s working with Ric Flair and it was just acting segments and so, I said ‘yeah.

Says she was getting paid around 5K a day, which convinced her to get into wrestling:

It was like five grand a day. It was the easiest money. I’m broke, so broke by the way. Could barely get groceries and it just snowballed so fast. My popularity evolved so fast and it was kind of like, I never really wanted to be a wrestler but, this gig came to me and I need to roll with it.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)