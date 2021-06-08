Traci Brooks, a former TNA Wrestling star and the wife of Frankie Kazarian, has decided to make a change to her body.

Brooks took to Twitter to issue a lengthy statement on having her breast implants removed. She had the surgery done in 2006. She wrote the following:

“I have decided to make a big change. I’ve made the choice to remove my implants that I’ve had since 2006. This choice came easy to me as they were causing me extreme back and neck pain and even affecting my posture. Every day there would be some complications. Whether it was my workouts, when I was pregnant, when I was carrying my son, sleeping, etc. I’m not against cosmetic surgery whatsoever. Especially considering that this was my second set. I just think it’s important to tell people that if you make the choice to have cosmetic surgery, do it for you because you want to. Think about the future and how it could affect your quality of life. In 2006, I was not in a good frame of mind. I was very very insecure and I had horrible issues with my self worth. I made the decision to get cosmetic surgery. I would just like people to be aware of how certain things they say can affect others. I thought I was a strong, confident woman, and I had a great group of positive and encouraging friends who lifted me up every day.

However, I chose not to listen to them. Instead, I chose to listen to the few who, on social media, (message boards I believe) called me names. Butterface, a man, fugly, and others I can’t even repeat. I chose to listen to faceless people’s ignorant comments. I believed I was all those things. No matter who told me otherwise. In my frame of mind at the time, I thought to myself “you know what? Sex sells. I’m going to get giant implants.” I figured that way no one will pay attention to my ugly face and then I’ll be loved. I also started to wear my baseball hats very low with the thought being that if I couldn’t see your face, you couldn’t see my ugly face. Guess what? After my surgery, the ignorant comments didn’t change. Fast forward to right now. I am so blessed to be that confident woman who knows her self worth. I have an amazing husband and a son who loves me no matter what. I believe what they say and how they feel about me. But more importantly, believe how I feel about myself. I cannot regret my decision to get them, but I am also very fortunate to be able to remove them and move on to a healthy future. My point in all this is you don’t know what your words or comments are doing to someone on an individual basis or how they affect them. I try to teach my child if you have nothing to say, don’t say anything at all. This should also apply on social media as well. Let’s all be kind to one another. Maybe stop and think for just a moment before you type something. Let’s all make this world a better place.”