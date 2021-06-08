Tonight the National Wrestling Alliance will present their newest episode of their weekly episodic Powerrr, the promotion’s fallout show after Sunday’s When Our Shadows Fall pay per view, which saw Kamille become the new NWA women’s champion.

According to PW Insider, Powerrr will be opening with a huge announcement, but it is not known whether this will be something related to a storyline, or a possible update on the company’s future plans. The report mentions that prior to the COVID-19 outbreak NWA was planning to sign an agreement with Live Nation to tour Powerrr outside of their home-base in Atlanta.

