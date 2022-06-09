Former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch recently spoke to PWMania.com. Here are the highlights:

How his return to wrestling with NWA came about:

“What it came down to was when I was at Harley’s funeral,” says Murdoch. “NWA sent executives to pay respects. David Lagan came over and spoke with me about coming in to have a match. They reminded me I still have a lot left in the tank. For me, it was just a reminder that I could still do this and could still go. People still cared.”

Winning the NWA Worlds Heavyweight title and working with Nick Aldis:

“Nick is one of the most talented, and skillful guys in the business today. He’s good-looking, talented, impressive, and looks like a world champion. When you see your name against him on the card, you better lace up your boots tight. He didn’t give one inch, everything I got, I had to earn, and ultimately I ended up earning his respect. Winning that [NWA] title was the culmination of all my hard work. It proved to me and everyone else that I can be a world champion and I am a world champion.”

