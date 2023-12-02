NXT star Trick Williams recently joined Denise Salcedo for an in-depth interview about his career, where the former North American Champion spoke about the vision he had for himself and how Shaw Michaels finally gave him the ball. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

This is the vision that I had for myself all along. This is what I wanted for myself, I wanted to be a superstar, I wanted to be the guy. With that being said, I was brought into WWE alongside Carmelo Hayes, which is one of the best NXT superstars to ever do it, and I’m very fortunate for that. With me being so close to him, I got to learn a lot. I got to see how you conduct business, your mindset going into these big matches. I got to be in the light, even though it’s kind of more his light, but I didn’t have the pressure. Being at those big stages, okay, this is what it feels like, this is what it’s about right here. Being able to build connections with the crowd, it was awesome for me and it’s also able to build my hunger, because when you see your boy eating, it makes you want to have some success on your own too.

You can check out Trick’s full interview below.

