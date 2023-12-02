– Danhausen will be making his in-ring return this evening.

Ahead of tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, Danhausen took to social media to comment on his match alongside Orange Cassidy, HOOK and Trent Beretta against Matt Menard, Angelo Parker & The Dark Order.

“Rampage-hausen, Hook-hausen,” he began. “Best friends. Enemies. Tonight 10PM. Watch or be cursed.”

Previously announced for the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT program is Sting and Ric Flair in a promo segment, Ruby Soho, Saraya, & Anna Jay vs. Kris Statlander, Hikaru Shida & Skye Blue, Brian Cage & The Workhorsemen vs. Penta El Zero Miedo, El Hijo Del Vikingo & Komander, as well as The Don Callis Family in action.

RAMPAGEHAUSEN. HOOKHAUSEN. BEST FRIENDS. ENEMIES. Tonight 10PM. Watch or be cursed. pic.twitter.com/LnZZ3MP7Lj — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) December 2, 2023

– Also checking in via social media from AEW on Friday evening were Taz and “Smart” Mark Sterling, who each shared posts to help promote tickets being on-sale for the company’s return to Wembley Stadium in London, England for next August’s AEW All In 2024 pay-per-view. Check out their posts below.