Trinity Fatu vs. Gisele Shaw is now official for Impact Wrestling’s Under Siege pay-per-view.

This week’s Impact saw Trinity make her Impact in-ring debut with a win over Knockouts World Tag Team Champion KiLynn King. The match, taped back on April 29, was Trinity’s first since May 15, 2022.

Impact previously announced that Trinity had an Open Contract for a match at Under Siege on May 26. The challenge was accepted on Impact by Jai Vidal on behalf of Shaw. As seen in the video below, Vidal tried to slap Trinity, but was laid out with a kick instead. Impact then confirmed Trinity vs. Shaw for Under Siege.

The 2023 Impact Under Siege event will take place on Friday, May 26 from the Western Fair District Agriplex in London, Ontario, Canada. The show will air live on FITE TV, Impact Plus and on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders. Below is the updated announced card, along with related clip:

No DQ Match for the Impact World Title

PCO vs. Steve Maclin (c)

Last Chance Match for the Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

If Grace loses, she can no longer challenge for the title as long as Purrazzo is champion.

Impact X-Division Title Match

Chris Sabin vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

SUBCULTURE (Mark Andrews, Flash Morgan Webster) vs. The Bullet Club (Ace Austin, Chris Bey) (c)

#1 Contender’s Fatal 6 Way

Moose vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Alex Shelley vs. Frankie Kazarian

Winner earns future Impact World Title shot.

Trinity vs. Gisele Shaw

Nick Aldis vs. Kenny King

The Design (Deaner, Kon, Angels) vs. Sami Callihan, Rich Swann and one mystery partner

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.