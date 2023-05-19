Matt Hardy gives his thoughts on a potential AEW brand split.

AEW reached another landmark achievement this week by announcing the brand new program Collision, which will begin airing in June on Saturday nights. Rumors are that company president Tony Khan will be splitting the roster so that Dynamite and Collision have two distinctly different feels. Collision is also supposed to feature the return of CM Punk. (Latest Punk news here.)

These topics are what the Broken One commented on during the latest edition of his Extreme Life With Matt Hardy podcast. He begins by saying that adding another major show like Collision is great and proves that AEW continues to grow.

I mean, it’s great news for AEW, obviously, because it’s going to equate to a bigger income and bigger television rights, which is going to help out the company and going to help the company grow. Also, the company has such a large roster. It’s hard to put everyone on Dynamite and Rampage, so these extra two hours are going to help all the talent find a place on the television show. I think that’s one of the biggest benefits of it by far.

Regarding a brand split, Hardy thinks it’s a great idea and explains how it would create a competition amongst the roster similar to how WWE separate their roster for Raw and SmackDown

My gut feeling tells me it’s going to add to the excitement, because I think it’s going to be two pretty different rosters. The shows are going to look differently. So I think we could get to a deal where the shows are going to almost compete against one another. I think there’s times where when Raw and SmackDown seem very different, and you’re like, “Oh shit, SmackDown is better than Raw,’ or ‘Raw is better than SmackDown.’ I think that kind of motivates everyone to work a little harder and be a little better. I think that goes from the in-ring wrestlers to the people behind creative and the people booking the show and whatnot. So hopefully, we have that effect from Dynamite and Collision.

Elsewhere on the podcast Matt Hardy spoke about reuniting with Private Party and how Tony Khan was initially hesitant to make that happen. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)