Matt Hardy discusses his pairing with Private Party in AEW.

The Broken One spoke about this unusual alliance during the latest edition of his Extreme Life With Matt Hardy podcast, where he looked back at their run as the HFO and how he wishes they found their current chemistry together prior to that group forming.

The centerpoint of this story became him (Isiah Kassidy) and (Marq) Quen because they were the people I cared the most about. Butcher and Blade — if it would have just been the three of us in the beginning, if it would have been Matt and Zay and Quen, it would have been a whole lot better than what became the H.F.O. and it expanded and got crazy.

Hardy recalls reuniting with Private Party at Rampage Grand Slam, a moment he says he heavily pushed for with Tony Khan. He adds that Khan was initially hesitant to pair the trio back together but saw the great reaction they got on the show.

But then anyway, we got back to this… We started this stuff, once again, off of television and then we got back onto television and I remember Tony (Khan) was half-ass hesitant to put us back together. Remember when we had that big Battle Royal deal? We did the three-way hug. That was in New York. Yeah, we pushed for that and I just remember when I came in, he said, ‘You were right! What a great call! What a great call!’ Because the people popped and it was f*cking midnight.

Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, Jeff Hardy, and HOOK all deleted The Firm in the recent Firm Deletion matchup on AEW Rampage.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)