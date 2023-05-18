DIY is reportedly reuniting soon.

A new report from proven insider Better Wrestling Experience (aka BoozerRasslin) reveals that Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano are set to receive a big push on the main roster.

It was noted that the big push will begin after Night of Champions and go into the lea-up to Money In the Bank, but no other details were provided.

It remains to be seen if this push will include a shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, currently held by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. WWE Night of Champions on May 27 will see Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns challenge Owens and Zayn for those titles.

Ciampa has been out of action since September and there’s no word on when he will return, but he could be back during the post-Night of Champions RAW on May 29 to kick off the DIY reunion. WWE recently reunited The Way’s Gargano, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis on RAW and in that segment, Gargano stated, “He’s coming back soon.”

This was believed to be a reference to Ciampa’s return. A DIY has been rumored for several months, and talked about in interviews by both Superstars. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has been high up on both Superstars, and the tag team, for some time.

DIY previously held the NXT Tag Team Titles on one occasion. The last standard tag team bout for DIY came on January 25, 2020 at NXT Worlds Collide, where they defeated Moustache Mountain in a match that went more than 20 minutes.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.