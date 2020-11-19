– Today’s WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network will be headlined by a Falls Count Anywhere match for the NXT UK Women’s Title. Kay Lee Ray will defend against Piper Niven.

NXT UK will also feature Joe Coffey’s return to singles action against Sam Gradwell, plus tag team action with Pretty Deadly taking on Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter. Stay tuned for updates from this week’s NXT UK show.

– The main event of last night’s NXT episode on the USA Network saw Io Shirai retain the NXT Women’s Title over Rhea Ripley in a hard-hitting match. NXT bosses and WWE Hall of Famers Triple H and Shawn Michaels both praised the competitors after the match.

“Two of the absolute best. In any division. On any brand. #WWENXT,” Triple H wrote.

Michaels added, “IN-CREDIBLE!!!! #WWENXT”

Michaels also commented on today’s Falls Count Anywhere match on NXT UK, and said he’s positive that Piper Niven and NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray will not disappoint.

“After last night’s #NXTWomensTitle match, I am absolutely positive @NXTUK will not disappoint! Tune in today on @WWENetwork!!! #WeAreNXTUK,” he wrote.

You can see their related tweets below, along with footage from Ripley vs. Shirai:

Two of the absolute best. In any division. On any brand. #WWENXT https://t.co/iBEVhxIzuX — Triple H (@TripleH) November 19, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.