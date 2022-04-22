WWE legend and former 14-time world champion Triple H took to Twitter earlier today to congratulate his longtime friend, rival, and Evolution partner, Randy Orton, who is celebrating 20-years with the company. The Game joins a number of top talents in the industry who are wishing Orton well as WWE had previously revealed that this entire week would be dedicated to The Viper.

Triple H states that there are only a select few that make it to the top of the WWE mountain, but that nearly no one has done it for as long as Orton has. His full statement reads:

“Only a few actually make it to the very, very top of @WWE, almost no one can do it for 20 years. I’ve had the honor of watching @RandyOrton do just that; and become the star, the performer, the leader, the man and the father I always knew he would. Congrats on 20 years, Randy!”

Check it out below.