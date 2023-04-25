WWE has released the latest edition of its “Top 10″ series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of Raw from Chicago. The list includes Triple H introducing a new world title, Cody Rhodes defeating Finn Balor, Bad Bunny in action, and more. You can check out the full details and video below.

10.”Biggest Stomp Ever”-Segment between Seth Rollins, Omos, and MVP.

9. “Bros For Life”-Sami Zayn tells Kevin Owens and Matt Riddle that he was talking to the Usos.

8. “Becky’s Not Here”-Trish Stratus explains why Becky Lynch is not on Raw.

7. “Hometown Victory”-Mustafa Ali defeats Chad Gable.

6. “Auss-Zilla For The Gold”-Bronson Reed lets it be known that he wants the U.S. Championship.

5. “Bloodline Stays Strong”-The Usos defeat LWO.

4. “Champions On Top”-Bianca Belair scores the victory in a tag team match.

3. “American Judgment”-Cody Rhodes defeats Finn Balor.

2. “A New Era”-Triple H introduces the new WWE Heavyweight Championship.

1. “Street Fight In San Juan”-Bad Bunny gets some revenge on Damian Priest.