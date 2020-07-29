Triple H on Kairi Sane’s Growth and Time In WWE

Triple H took to Twitter today to praise Kairi Sane.

Sane reportedly finished up with WWE at last week’s RAW TV tapings, which included the episode that aired this week. Triple H said he is proud of Sane’s time with the company.

“A truly unique young woman with the ability to capture hearts, minds (and pirate ships!!!) Proud of @KairiSaneWWE’s growth as a performer and her time spent with #WWENXT and @WWE,” he wrote.

Sane is reportedly returning to Japan to be with her husband, who she just married this past February after a longterm relationship. She is parting ways with WWE on good terms, and could be affiliated with the company in some way in the near future, just not a member of the active roster.

Sane signed a three-year contract with WWE in March 2017. She won the Mae Young Classic tournament that year, and would go on to become a one-time WWE NXT Women’s Champion. She came to WWE’s main roster in April 2019 and has held the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles once with Asuka as The Kabuki Warriors.

You can see Triple H’s full tweet below:

Proud of @KairiSaneWWE’s growth as a performer and her time spent with #WWENXT and @WWE. pic.twitter.com/mkUukw4SGw — Triple H (@TripleH) July 29, 2020

