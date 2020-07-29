Jerry Lawler Remembers Brian Christopher Lawler on Anniversary of His Passing

Today marks two years since former WWE Tag Team Champion Brian Christopher Lawler passed away.
Lawler’s father, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler, remembered his son on Twitter and noted that they were headed to visit his grave.
“Today is a sad anniversary. Two years ago today we got the horrible news that my son Brian had died. I miss him every day. We are headed to his gravesite now to visit.#RIPBrianChristopher #GrandMasterSexay #ToolCool,” Jerry wrote.
Lawler passed away on July 29, 2018 at the age of 46, while incarcerated for DUI at the Hardeman County Jail in Tennessee. He was found hanging in his cell and his death was ruled a suicide. Jerry has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Hardeman County and Sheriff John Doolen, for allegedly failing to protect his son.
You can see Jerry’s full tweet below:
Today is a sad anniversary. Two years ago today we got the horrible news that my son Brian had died. I miss him every day. We are headed to his gravesite now to visit.#RIPBrianChristopher#GrandMasterSexay#ToolCool pic.twitter.com/54Jw1sk4OL
— Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) July 29, 2020
