WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque made a surprise appearance to open Night Two of WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX tonight.

After the “America The Beautiful” performance by Jessie James Decker, the familiar music of The Game hit and out came Triple H to a huge ovation. The entrance went a few minutes as Triple H took it all in, and even did his signature entrance pose on the apron. Fans chanted his name and then “thank you Hunter!” as he thanked them with a show of respect.

Triple H then took the mic and said he just wanted to come out and thank everyone, and show them his love in the best way he knows how. He then welcomed everyone to WrestleMania as the pyro and the fireworks went off with the music starting up. The camera came back to the ring as we saw Triple H’s boots sitting in the middle, as a sign of his recent in-ring retirement. Triple H then exited the ring and greeted some of his family members at ringside before heading up the ramp to the back.

As we’ve noted, Triple H has been in Texas for WrestleMania 38 happenings since earlier in the week. He appeared at the WWE tryouts in Frisco, TX earlier on Thursday, and also appeared at the revealing of 2022 WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker’s life-size statue. He also made a surprise appearance at a WWE talent meeting. This is the most public work Triple H has done since suffering the cardiac event last fall. You can click here for his recent comments on his health and in-ring retirement announcement, and click here for recent comments on his WWE workload. You can also click here for his recent comments on how he was originally planned to work WrestleMania 38.

Stay tuned for more on Triple H and more from WrestleMania Sunday. Below are several shots from tonight’s opening segment at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX with The Game:

