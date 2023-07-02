WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is reportedly looking to sign new talents to WWE.

A new report from Better Wrestling Experience notes that Triple H met with un-named wrestlers over the weekend as he is “trying to sign a few names” to WWE contracts.

It wasn’t clear if Triple H met with WWE talents so that they can send feelers out to some of their friends on the indies and other promotions, or if he met with international or UK talents while in London this weekend for Money In the Bank.

However, it was noted that the weekend meetings apparently “went well” and that WWE officials are trying to not miss out on acquiring certain wrestlers again.

Recent reports from Fightful Select have mentioned an ongoing “hiring freeze” in WWE but multiple sources have said there is no truth to those reports.

