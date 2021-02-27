WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor is going viral with a new tweet about UFC star Conor McGregor and Triple H.

Balor took to Twitter today and posted a photo that shows his action figure next to McGregor’s action figure, with a Triple H figure in between.

“Triple H x @TheNotoriousMMA x Bálor,” Finn captioned the photo with.

McGregor responded and indicated that he might be up for the fight.

He wrote, “No more mr. nice guy!”

Triple H then responded to Conor’s tweet and indicated that he’s up for booking the fight.

He wrote, “Just say when.”

There’s no word on if McGregor has had any recent talks with WWE, but he’s been rumored for appearances at various times over the past several years. WWE would obviously be interested in some sort of match between the two Irish top stars.

You can see their full tweets below:

No more mr. nice guy! https://t.co/f9SNFts0vq — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 26, 2021

