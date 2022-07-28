WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H has responded to Seth Rollins.

As noted, WWE announced on Wednesday that Rollins vs. Riddle has been pulled from the WWE SummerSlam card because Riddle is dealing with “some significant weakness” from a “really bad stinger” he suffered during the beatdown by Rollins at the end of RAW. It was noted that Riddle is “currently medically disqualified,” and will not be cleared until full strength returns, so the SummerSlam match is postponed. However, it was later revealed that Riddle is not legitimately injured, and that the stinger is a part of the storylines. WWE reportedly pulled Riddle vs. Rollins from SummerSlam due to “creative adjustments” and they still have plans to do the match at WWE Clash at The Castle on September 3 in Cardiff, Wales.

Rollins later took to Twitter after the announcement and wrote, “For anyone who purchased a ticket to #SummerSlam hoping to see me in action, I apologize. I did everything I could over the last 6 months to earn my spot on this show, but some things are out of my control. Thank you for always singing my song. They’ll hear ya someday.”

In an update, Triple H issued a brief response to Rollins in what appears to be a show of support.

He wrote, “I hear you!”

Rollins has not responded to Triple H as of this writing. Riddle has not publicly commented since the match change was announced either.

It was reported that Rollins is still traveling to Nashville for SummerSlam Weekend as he has media obligations scheduled for Friday. There is still no word on if WWE has plans for some other kind of appearance for Rollins or Riddle at SummerSlam, but the response from Triple H has fueled speculation on a potential angle between The Game and The Architect to play off their history together.

