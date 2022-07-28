A big match with title shot implications is set to take place on next week’s AEW Dynamite from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, OH.

The match will see Chris Jericho take on ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta. Jericho’s upcoming title shot against Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be on the line, and if Yuta defeats Jericho, he will then face Moxley at the Quake at The Lake edition of AEW Dynamite on August 10 in Minneapolis, instead of Jericho.

It wasn’t clear if Jericho vs. Yuta will be a ROH Pure Rules match with the title on the line, but a correspondent in attendance did not think it was announced as a ROH Pure Title match.

Jericho vs. Moxley is the only match announced for Quake at The Lake as of this writing, but that may be changed to Yuta vs. Moxley, which would be a battle of Blackpool Combat Club members.

The Jericho vs. Yuta match was setup at last night’s AEW Rampage Fight for The Fallen taping, which will air on Friday night. You can click here for full spoilers from the taping.

Below is the updated line-up for next week’s Dynamite from Columbus:

* The Undisputed Elite returns

* Christian Cage vs. Matt Hardy

* Toni Storm and AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter

* ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Chris Jericho. If Yuta wins, he will replace Jericho in the match with Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley at Quake at The Lake on August 10

