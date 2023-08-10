The Judgment Day is featured on the promotional poster for the 2023 WWE Payback Premium Live Event.

As seen below, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H revealed the official poster for Payback, which includes Finn Balor, Damian Priest, WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio, and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley.

“On September 2, live from Pittsburgh… Payback is coming. #WWEPayback @peacock @WWENetwork,” Triple H wrote.

The poster shows the scales of justice painted on Ripley’s face under her eye. Ripley then used the scales emoji as she re-tweeted the poster and captioned the post with, “The Judgment Day runs #WWEPayback [justice scales emoji]”

The 2023 WWE Payback Premium Live Event is scheduled to take place during Labor Day Weekend on Saturday, September 2 from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA.

You can see the full Payback promotional poster below, along with the aforementioned tweets:

