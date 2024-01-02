WWE Preview Special 2024 is coming to Peacock this week.

Scheduled for this Thursday night at 8/7c on Peacock, the WWE Preview Special 2024 was announced on the annual WWE Day 1 special episode of WWE RAW on Monday night.

During the advertisement for the special show this Thursday night, Michael Cole mentioned on commentary that Paul “Triple H” Levesque will be making a big announcement during the show, and that CM Punk will be making a special appearance.

Also advertised are WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, NXT World Champion Ilja Dragunov and Montez Ford.