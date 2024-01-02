The Rock is making headlines all over the place.

In addition to announcing the formation of the UFL after the merger between the XFL and USFL was announced during his appearances on the NFL on FOX and ESPN College Gameday this week, Dwayne Johnson also made a surprise appearance on Monday Night Raw.

As noted, the segment with The Rock on WWE RAW: Day 1 saw “The Great One” tease a potential future showdown against “The Head of the Table” Roman Reigns.

Also during the segment, The Rock paid homage to the late, great Iron Shiek, defending the late WWE Hall of Fame legend from negative comments made about him by Jinder Mahal.

WWE released footage of that, along with a special behind-the-scenes video that shows The Rock and Becky Lynch reuniting at the Pachanga Arena in San Diego, CA. Check them out below.