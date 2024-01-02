“So long story short, last year I posted a video about being a WWE superstar with eczema. In the month of December, it got progressively worse and I have been diagnosed with something called mast cell activation syndrome. Basically, I was red, swollen, there was a lot happening in this area physically. It kept me from doing the things that I love like traveling, going to the gym and wrestling. I also didn’t want to be on camera, I didn’t want to look in the mirror.”

“Thank God I moved back to Texas when I did because I have the best support system in the world during this time, which is my family. I’m so grateful to them and for everything they have done for me, and to you guys as well, who have sent me kind messages and reminded me that I didn’t have to go through this alone.”