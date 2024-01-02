Raquel Rodriguez recently shared a video on her Instagram, where she disclosed her diagnosis of Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS).
The WWE star stated the following in the video:
“So long story short, last year I posted a video about being a WWE superstar with eczema. In the month of December, it got progressively worse and I have been diagnosed with something called mast cell activation syndrome. Basically, I was red, swollen, there was a lot happening in this area physically. It kept me from doing the things that I love like traveling, going to the gym and wrestling. I also didn’t want to be on camera, I didn’t want to look in the mirror.”
“Thank God I moved back to Texas when I did because I have the best support system in the world during this time, which is my family. I’m so grateful to them and for everything they have done for me, and to you guys as well, who have sent me kind messages and reminded me that I didn’t have to go through this alone.”
Mastcellaction.org wrote the following about the condition:
“Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS) is a condition which can develop in children or adults. MCAS forms part of a spectrum of mast cell disorders. People with MCAS may also have other mast cell disorders such as mastocytosis or hereditary alpha tryptasemia syndrome (HATS).
In people affected by MCAS, chemicals called mast cell mediators are released too frequently or abundantly, and/or in response to triggers that are not typically considered to be harmful, for example; foods or chemicals in the environment. This can lead to a wide range of symptoms that affect multiple parts of the body.”
(H/T to F4Wonline for the quotes)