MJF may be gone from AEW longer than expected.

At the AEW Worlds End 2023 pay-per-view event, MJF lost the AEW World Championship to Samoa Joe, and during the closing moments of the show, it was revealed that Adam Cole was the Devil.

MJF’s profile was removed from AEW talent website on Sunday. He had been dealing with injuries ahead of the show and was reportedly slated to take time off from Worlds End.

He has previously mentioned that his contract with the company expires on January 1, although it’s believed that MJF has actually signed a long-term deal with the company in 2023.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that MJF is debating whether to do rehab or get shoulder surgery.