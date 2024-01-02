A big return, a title match and more has been announced for next week’s red brand show.

During this week’s annual WWE Day 1 special episode of Monday Night RAW in San Diego, CA., it was announced that CM Punk will be making his television return on next Monday night’s show.

Additionally, next week’s WWE RAW in Portland, OR. will feature Cody Rhodes going one-on-one against Shinsuke Nakamura, as well as Katana Chance & Kayden Carter defending their newly won Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships against former champions Chelsea Green & Piper Niven.

