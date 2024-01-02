TWO Former World Champions made their return to WWE television on Monday night.

Kicking off the New Year of 2024, WWE teased a former world champion returning on their annual WWE Day 1 episode of Monday Night RAW from Pachanga Arena in San Diego, CA.

When the time for the segment came, the theme for Jinder Mahal hit and out came “The Modern Day Maharaja” came out as the former world champion.

So we thought.

As Mahal rambled on in the ring about what America has become, and taking shots at The Iron Shiek and others, he was finally interrupted by the familiar sounds of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The WWE legend came out as the second former world champion returning tonight, and he confronted Mahal in the ring and cut a lengthy promo, tapping into his inner-Iron Shiek to defend the late WWE Hall of Fame legend.

To close out the memorable segment, The Rock mentioned being hungry and asked the crowd if he should sit at a bar or “The Head of the Table,” which of course refers to Roman Reigns’ nickname, which clearly was meant as a tease for a potential showdown between the two, presumably at WrestleMania.

The commentators sold it big, too.

We will keep you posted.