We have reached the end of an era.

And a statement has been released to commemorate it.

The official WWE Home Video UK X feed released a statement to confirm the end of global DVD and Blu-ray releases for WWE.

“Today the story of WWE Home Video comes to an end,” the statement began. “It would not have been possible — or as much fun — without your support, participation, and love for collecting physical WWE releases. WWE will no longer license DVD or Blu-ray releases globally. So sadly, our story must end at this point.”

The announcement continued, “We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all our fans, followers, and collectors. We know that many of you in the UK became WWE fans through video and DVD. The history of home video has been intrinsic to the WWE UK fanbase. Hang onto those tapes and discs. They represent true passion and loyalty — not to mention WWE history. Happy New Year to you all.”

