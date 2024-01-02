A special meeting took place prior to the first WWE television taping of 2024.

PWInsider.com is reporting that Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Nick Khan held a talent meeting prior to the annual WWE Monday Night RAW: Day 1 show.

The meeting was held backstage at the Pachanga Arena in San Diego, CA.

Not much has come out yet in terms of what was discussed at the meeting.

It was noted by one source that it was a “short, great meeting” that focused on “rallying the troops.”

We will keep you posted as more details surface.