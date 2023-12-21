Trish Stratus returned to the ring at WWE WrestleMania 39 by teaming up with Becky Lynch & Lita to defeat Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY) before working a program with Lynch. She finished up in a steel cage match at WWE Payback.

Appearing on GAW TV, Stratus talked about the year and teased doing more in 2024.

“Honestly. 2023 was probably the most insane year I’ve had on all fronts. I did not expect…I returned to wrestling, obviously, a little mini-program turned into six months. So much fun. I have a lot of things that are percolating and we’ll let you know when we can let you know. I’m excited. We’re on a roll here. Good things are happening, new opportunities and stuff that I didn’t even think I could tap into that I am. It’s been fun. I can’t wait. Honestly, at the end of the day, the support from my Stratospherians, we are so thankful for everyone. They are what drive us; they’re what make us, and your interests are what make the interests, and therefore, we are a thing. Thank you to all my Stratospherians for coming out, for supporting, and it was so fun when I went back to wrestling, tapping into ‘if you know you know’ moments and having that ‘Oh, I loved when she did that back in the day.’ That was fun. I look forward to doing that again next year. I’m so excited,” she said.

