Trish Stratus says she got really excited when hip-hop superstar Cardi B tweeted about her WWE return.

The Hall of Famer recently spoke with Robbie Fox to hype up this year’s WrestleMania 39 premium live event, where the former world champion will be teaming with Lita and Becky Lynch to battle Damage CTRL in a six-woman tag team matchup.

During her interview, Stratus was asked about Cardi B, who tweeted how excited she was to see Stratus return several weeks ago and stand in the same ring as Lita once again. Check out her reaction to that in the highlights below.

On Cardi B tweeting about her WWE return:

It’s obviously because of our derrière, our back ends. We both have asses that have been talked about for decades now [laughs]. No, there’s much more. I don’t know, I think it’s cool. She was looking at it like a strong female badass. That’s who Cardi B is. She grew up on that. Did I influence Cardi B? Maybe, I don’t know. But I think it’s cool. To me, it’s a successful woman in another industry uplifting another woman and giving that awareness. It’s all about that. It’s about supporting and uplifting other women because the stronger as a group, with us all supporting each other and recognizing there’s a space for everyone is super important and what really makes us continue to grow.

Admits that she fan girl’d out a bit:

That’s the thing, right. It’s nostalgic. It’s funny because I actually said that to a friend. I was like, ‘Oh my….’ I mean, did I fangirl about her tweet? Yes, I did. I thought that was cool. I showed a friend, and she goes, ‘Yeah, of course. Remember what you represent. That’s the nostalgic thing, like she grew up watching what you did, a woman making it in a male-dominated world, and she dod that too. How cool. Did you influence it? I don’t know.’ But that’s what she saw, and she had that representation, she had that visibility. So yeah, it’s really neat to be in that position. Did I fangirl? Yeah, a little bit.

