WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri from ET Canada about all things pro-wrestling, which included the former multi-time women’s champion once again mentioning her desire to have a match with current top women’s star, Sasha Banks. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says her Dream match is against Sasha Banks:

I’ve heard that I’m running from her, which is absolutely untrue. At one point, she had done this promo saying that I wasn’t ready. I posted a photo of my six-pack and said, ‘I am ready, girl.’ These little moments. She and I had, maybe, a five-minute moment in the 2018 Royal Rumble and, to this day, people say that’s the match they want to see. Sometimes you just have this energy that is palpable. It’s like when Lita and I first faced off. People felt that. When The Rock and [“Stone Cold” Steve] Austin faced off, they felt that. When Sasha and I faced off, I felt it too. It was a good moment. Will we follow up on it? If there is an opportunity, perhaps. Did I wish this was a SmackDown tour? Yes, I did.

Credits Fit Finlay for being a backstage hero:

There would be no Trish Stratus without Fit Finlay, I can tell you that. Also no changing of the guard. He had a vested interest in the women… Seeing what I knew I could do but seeing what I was only able to do in the ring, my MO was to change the perception of what a woman could do in the ring in sports entertainment. He was on board for that and it took for someone to be on board and to see it too. Some of the old school people didn’t see that, they didn’t see that women could do this other side of things.

