WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is a pioneer of women’s wrestling and one of the best to ever do it.

While speaking with “Ring the Belle,” Stratus recalled her intense feud with Stephanie McMahon in 2001 that led to a match at the No Way Out pay-per-view.

“[It] is one of those underrated, not talked about matches that was … It was a battle, a war, it was unbelievable.”

Trish noted that fans didn’t consider them wrestlers at that point, but it was an easy storyline because Vince McMahon was in the middle of it.

“It was intense, the fans were into it, just defined good guy — bad guy roles,” she recalled. Two men would end up assisting the women in setting up the story through their match, but one, in particular, may have had some ulterior motives. “So, Regal was helping us, and we got to the ring early, and we did some stuff. And Triple H was working with us. Now, at the time, I thought, I can’t believe someone like Triple H — this main event guy is helping these two girls do this match. Little did I know, they were not official at the time. Now I understand why he was helping his girl out.”

