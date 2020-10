– Below is a new promo for Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode, which will feature fallout from Hell In a Cell, plus build for Survivor Series now that several major RAW vs. SmackDown matches have been announced for the pay-per-view.

WWE has not announced any matches for Friday’s SmackDown but they are teasing that WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will make Jey Uso face consequences following their “I Quit” Hell In a Cell match this past Sunday. New SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks will also appear for fallout from her win over Bayley at Hell In a Cell.

– The following WWE Main Event matches were taped on Monday night in the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida:

* Humberto Carrillo vs. Tucker

* Ricochet vs. Angel Garza

You can click here for spoilers from the tapings. These Main Event matches will air later this week on Hulu.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.