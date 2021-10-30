AEW has announced two matchups for next week’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which will include another opening round contest in the TBS title tournament. Check it out below.
-The Bunny versus Red Velvet opening round of the TBS title tournament
-Adam Cole versus John Silver
