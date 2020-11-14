WWE has finally announced two matches for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode, just 40 minutes before the show hits the air.

Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio will take place. WWE noted that the two Superstars agreed to do battle tonight in a match that will be the final chapter in their rivalry.

Tonight’s SmackDown will also see Sami Zayn defend the WWE Intercontinental Title against Apollo Crews.

Join us for live SmackDown coverage at 8pm ET via this link.

