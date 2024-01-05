Two more competitors have declared themselves as entrants for this year’s WWE Royal Rumble matches.
During the WWE Preview Special 2024 on Peacock show this evening, it was announced that Becky Lynch has entered the Women’s Royal Rumble match.
Additionally, Shinsuke Nakamura declared for the Men’s Royal Rumble match.
BREAKING: As revealed on WWE 2024 Preview Special on @peacock, @BeckyLynchWWE & @ShinsukeN have both declared for their respective #RoyalRumble matches! pic.twitter.com/elHM8zhdqy
— WWE (@WWE) January 5, 2024