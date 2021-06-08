New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced two title matches for their June 22nd Kizuna Road event from the legendary Korakuen Hall.

First up…Team CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI) defends the IWGP NEVER Openweight Six-Man championship in the main event against The Bullet Club, who will be represented by EVIL, Dick Togo, and Yujiro Takahashi.

Then…the Bullet Club’s Taiji Ishimori and El Phantasmo challenge Roppongi 3K for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team championship. Full details can be read in the company’s press releases below.

SIX-MAN:

The main event of night six on Kizuna Road will see the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championships at stake, as the CHAOS side of YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii and Hirooki Goto head into their sixth defence against the BULLET CLUB side of EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi and Dick Togo. This challenge came as the result of a post match attack at Dominion in Osaka-Jo Hall on June 7. One year ago at Dominion, EVIL was a NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champion in LIJ, but when he aligned himself with Togo and BULLET CLUB, he cast the titles aside; titles CHAOS won in a tournament and have held onto ever since. With YOSHI-HASHI, Hirooki Goto and Tomohiro Ishii gradually elevating the titles to main event worthy status, EVIL has decided to cast his hat back into the NEVER 6-Man ring. BULLET CLUB trios have tried and failed to wrest the NEVER gold from CHAOS already: Jay White and G.o.D, as well as KENTA, Taiji Ishimori and Yujiro both fell in their attempts. Of all the possible combinations in BULLET CLUB though, this represents the dirtiest possible fight for the champions. Can their reign and elevation of the NEVER status continue? Or will BULLET CLUB drag the belts into darkness?

JUNIOR TAG MATCH: