WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Tony D’Angelo and Stacks will defend against The Dyad on next week’s NXT.

It was set up this week in a backstage segment when Schism asked them where The Creeds are. Tony and Stacks said they didn’t know. The Dyad told them they wanted their titles. Later in the show, Tony and Stacks made the save for Ivy Nile from Schism.

Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid of The Dyad requested their releases from NXT a few months ago, but they were denied.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that The Dyad only have a couple of months left on their deals based on the impression they gave when they asked for those releases.