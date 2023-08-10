On Thursday, the NJPW G1 Climax 33 Tournament Semifinals were made official as Tetsuya Naito, Will Ospreay, EVIL, and Kazuchika Okada have all advanced following wins at today’s show.

The event saw Naito defeat Hikuleo in the first quarterfinal match, and he will now face Ospreay in the semifinals for a second year in a row after Ospreay defeated David Finlay in the second quarterfinal match.

Also, EVIL won his bout against SANADA after countering the Skull End into Everything is Evil.

Kazuchika Okada defeated Zack Sabre Jr. in the main event of Thursday’s show after hitting a Rainmaker. Okada moves on to face EVIL in the semifinals.

On Saturday, the G1 Climax 33 semifinals will be held, while the finals will take place on Sunday, August 1 in Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan.