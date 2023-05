Tyler Breeze is finally getting back in the ring.

Prestige Wrestling announced on Instagram that the former NXT tag champion will be competing as “Breeze” at the promotion’s September 1st event in Portland, Oregon. As of this writing no opponent for Breeze has been revealed.

Breeze last wrestled for NXT in June of 2021. He was released by WWE ten days later and has remained relatively inactive in the wrestling world other than doing interviews.