Hulk Hogan discusses a potential in-ring return.

This question was asked to the Hulkster during his recent interview with Forbes, where he immediately shot the possibility down by saying that his body is just too beat up after years of taking bumps in the business.

Oh, big man, what’s old is new again! Fanny packs can come back, Hulk Hogan can come back, brother. But no, my body is just too beat up to get beat up in that ring. I mean, I know everybody thinks it looks like fun and games, but once you’re in there, what happens between bell-to-bell, I’ve never gone in that ring and it come back out without being hurt.

The former multi-time world champion reminds readers that he put his time in, and was on top of the wrestling world before Steve Austin and John Cena came around.

And that’s over 40 years. That’s like wrestling 350, 400 times a year, twice on Saturday, twice on Sunday, twice on Wednesdays. I was around a long time before John Cena and Stone Cold and all the new guys came along, so I was putting my time in.

Later in the interview Hogan spoke about his partying habits and whether he ever did drugs with any celebrities. Here is what he had to say.

Oh, I have, back in the day, of course. I started wrestling in the late ‘70s, my man. And during the ‘80s it was the wild, wild west. We were at Madison Square Garden with Blondie and Cindy Lauper and Andy Warhol. So I’ve been around the block a couple times, if you know what I’m saying. But for me, this is more than just somebody tapping in and wanting to get high on weed. For me, it’s like a new fight, just a different mission.

Elsewhere in his chat with Forbes, Hogan gave his thoughts about AEW and why he thinks they are on the right track to make a splash in the business. You can read about that by clicking here.