Several former nWo members are reportedly frustrated over a piece of recent WWE merchandise for the group.

Back in mid-April, before his new gig was announced, AEW’s new Wrestling Administration Coordinator Will Washington tweeted a photo of a nWo Wolfpac logo t-shirt he ordered. As seen in the tweet below, the shirt came with a red WWE logo under the larger nWo logo, but the WWE logo was not included on the WWE Shop listing, and is still not shown on the shirt listing as of this writing.

Now a new report from Fightful Select notes that “numerous members” of the group are frustrated with how the WWE logo is underneath the nWo logo as they feel like this undermines the spirit of the shirt.

It was noted that Fanatics was made aware of the frustration as they handle all WWE merchandise these days. The report did not specify which nWo members were frustrated, but it was said that there was consideration made in removing the WWE logo from the shirt, but there’s no word on if the change was actually made.

A look at nWo t-shirts on the Fanatics WWE Shop website also shows a shirt with the WWE Legends logo above WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan, Sean Waltman, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall, with the nWo logo under them. You can see a photo of the shirt below, along with Washington’s tweet.

This is just another example of frustration customers have had with Fanatics since they began running WWE Shop last summer.

So my nWo Wolfpac shirt came today. Curious why they kept this off the online listing. 🤨 pic.twitter.com/ULYlriot02 — Will Washington  (@WillWashington) April 16, 2023

