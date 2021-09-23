Former WWE star Tyler Rust, now known as Taylor Rust, was interviewed this week on the ROH Strong podcast to discuss his time in WWE NXT and more.

During it, he discussed his time in NXT before he was released earlier this year due to budget cuts.

“Not only did I get signed, but I got on TV right away. I got used very well the entire time I was there. They put me with Malcolm (Bivens), who’s a tremendous mouthpiece. I love working with him so much. I got paired up with a solid group with Roderick Strong and Hideki, two amazing other wrestlers. They painted me in a very good light. I can’t complain about a single thing while I was there, honestly. Just out of nowhere, all of a sudden, hey, I know this is going great for you, but we need to let you go. It’s still very baffling to think about, but I don’t dwell on those negative things. It’s all about moving forward and handling those unknowns as best you can.”

