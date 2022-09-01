The Gypsy King is now confirmed for WWE Clash at The Castle.

It was reported earlier this week that undefeated boxing star Tyson Fury was scheduled to be at WWE Clash at The Castle from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday. Now Fury has confirmed the appearance with a new video on Instagram, revealing that he will be ringside to watch the main event between Drew McIntyre and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

“Hi, Tyson Fury here. I’m extremely excited about the first WWE Premium Live Event in 30 years, going down at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff – Battle at The Castle, where Drew McIntyre challenges Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Heavyweight Championship, where I will be sitting ringside, live and exclusive, to watch this great event. Check it out, guys, all the best. God bless, see you all there. Cannot wait, psyched,” Fury said.

It remains to be seen if Fury will be in the front row for just the main event, or if he will sit ringside for some of the other bouts.

Fury captioned his Instagram video with, “really excited for the next @wwe event at the principality stadium [stadium emoji] in cardif wales [England flag emoji] this weekend. @dmcintyrewwe @romanreigns for the heavyweight championship. [face with sunglasses emoji] see you all there.”

Fury also responded to WWE On BT Sport’s copy of the video and wrote, “See ya there guys [waving hand emoji]”

WWE also confirmed the appearance on their website, writing, “The WWE Universe will hail The Gypsy King when he heads to WWE Clash of the Castle this Saturday. Tyson Fury announced on Instagram that he’ll be ringside in Cardiff, Wales for the first Premium Live Event in the United Kingdom in 30 years. The undefeated, two-time world heavyweight champion retired from boxing earlier this year but is no stranger to the squared circle. Fury competed at in 2019 and made a legendary entrance at WWE Crown Jewel. The highly anticipated WWE Clash at the Castle emanates from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday, Sept. 3. Tickets are available now for the first major stadium event to be held in the United Kingdom in more than 30 years! Visit Ticketmaster.co.uk/WWEClash to secure your seats today! WWE Clash at the Castle streams live on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m.”

It will be interesting to see if Fury and McIntyre get physical on Saturday after teasing a match for several months now. It was previously rumored that Fury would be wrestling at Clash at The Castle, possibly in a match with McIntyre, but that never materialized. Fury noted back in March that he’d likely be wrestling or appearing at WWE SummerSlam, then again at WWE Clash at The Castle in September. He also said there’s a “one million percent” chance he returns to WWE. Fury obviously did not appear at SummerSlam, but now he’s at least appearing at Clash at The Castle.

It was reported earlier this week that the decision to keep Fury away from the WWE ring is likely due to the fact that he doesn’t want to risk an injury as he prepares to return to the boxing ring in the coming months. Despite announcing his retirement after the win over Dillian Whyte back in April, Fury has been training for a potential fight against Oleksandr Usyk later this year.

Fury noted in a post-fight press conference in April, after the win over Whyte, that he was looking to speak with former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon to get the match with McIntyre booked for Clash at The Castle.

“I got to speak to Vince and the boys, maybe make this happen. I know Drew McIntyre has been saying a lot of things about me, I’d love to knock him out. I’d love to be at Cardiff. I’d love to be back at center stage in the UK,” Fury said then.

Fury originally made WWE appearances back in 2019, then made his WWE in-ring debut at Crown Jewel 2019 in Saudi Arabia, where he defeated Braun Strowman by count out. Fury then worked the November 8, 2019 edition of SmackDown from Manchester, England, where he and Strowman teamed up to take out Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel.

